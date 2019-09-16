Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption The court heard Tervit drove his car at two men on a pedestrian crossing

A man who used his car as a weapon outside a McDonald's branch in Glasgow has been jailed for 21 months.

Darroll Tervit, 26, admitted driving his Renault Clio at David Matthew and Jordan McArthur in August last year.

Glasgow Sheriff Court was told Tervit angled his car towards the McDonald's in Castlemilk while waiting for Mr McArthur to come out.

He then drove into Mr McArthur and Mr Matthew, who happened to be walking past, at a pedestrian crossing.

Mr McArthur was thrown against the windscreen of the car, which smashed on impact.

Tervit pleaded guilty to the assaults to the danger of life when he appeared in court last month.

Tervit and Mr McArthur were known to each other and had previously had a "disagreement".

Mr McArthur had been spotted in the McDonald's by Tervit's partner.

Image copyright Google Image caption The court heard Tervit waited for Jordan McArthur outside McDonald's in Castlemilk

Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court: "The vehicle moved off at speed towards the pedestrian crossing, striking Mr McArthur, throwing him on the bonnet and windscreen, causing it to shatter.

"Mr Matthews was also struck on the crossing and fell to the ground."

Neither of the men struck by the car was injured.

Defence lawyer David McCaig said: "Mr Tervit is remorseful about what he did that day."

Passing sentence, Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC told Tervit: "You knew the first man while the other one was in the wrong place at the wrong time when you decided to strike both of them.

"You used a car as a weapon in effect and it is extremely fortunate that their lives were not put at risk."

Tervit was also disqualified from driving for three years.