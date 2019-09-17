Image copyright Google

Two men armed with knives threatened a woman in her car as she sat at traffic lights in Glasgow.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 21:00 on Monday after the pair got out of a blue Seat Toledo taxi and began slashing at the woman's windows.

She was stopped at traffic lights on Castle Street at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary but managed to turn and drive off towards Alexandra Parade.

Police said the woman was not hurt but it was a "frightening experience".

The two suspects are described as white men, both of slim build.

One was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood over his head and grey jogging bottoms. The second man was wearing a black tracksuit.

Police have urged any witnesses to get in touch.

Det Con Kimberley Douglas said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and CCTV footage is being reviewed."