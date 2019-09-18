Man arrested after toddler led away from parents at Clydebank shopping centre
- 18 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a one-year-old child was led away from his parents at a shopping centre in West Dunbartonshire.
The incident happened at the Clyde Shopping Centre in Clydebank at about 12:40 on Saturday.
Police said the toddler was not injured and was returned to his parents "within a very short space of time". The incident was reported that evening.
The arrested man is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.