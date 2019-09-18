Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at the Clyde Shopping Centre in Clydebank on Saturday

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a one-year-old child was led away from his parents at a shopping centre in West Dunbartonshire.

The incident happened at the Clyde Shopping Centre in Clydebank at about 12:40 on Saturday.

Police said the toddler was not injured and was returned to his parents "within a very short space of time". The incident was reported that evening.

The arrested man is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.