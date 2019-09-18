Image copyright Google Image caption The student was approached by a man in Glasgow's Royal Exchange Square

A student has told jurors how she was asked to go for a drink by a man called "Addy A-Game" - who claimed she looked like Kim Kardashian.

The 20-year-old woman said she was contacted on Instagram after being approached by the man the previous day.

She said she initially thought what happened was part of a joke for a TV show.

The woman was giving evidence at the trial of Adnan Ahmed, 37, at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He denies 18 charges including sexual assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

The offences are alleged to have happened in Glasgow city centre and in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, between May 2016 and January this year.

The trial heard the woman was approached in the city's Royal Exchange Square last November.

Racist claim

She told jurors: "He gave me a compliment and said that I looked like Kim Kardashian.

"I said: "Whatever - is this a joke?'.

"As I watch (the TV show) Impractical Jokers, I thought, 'where is the cameras'.

"I thought it was a prank."

The witness said the man was called Addy and he managed to get her name from her phone case.

The woman told jurors that she felt "uncomfortable" and "intimidated" by the man.

He asked her to go for a glass of wine - but she pretended to have a boyfriend.

The woman was then followed on Instagram with the name "Addy A-Game".

A message was later sent, saying: "Hey Kim Kardashian - fun meeting you earlier."

When the woman did not reply, the man then said: "No joke - when you free to get a drink this week."

'Really scared'

The student stated she did not know him, but he replied: "Get to know me."

The man went on to claim the young woman was "racist" before she blocked him.

She told jurors: "I think he thought it was a challenge to go out with me."

Another student later told how a man called Addy followed her from a sandwich shop and made "inappropriate comments" in 2017.

She said he had earlier claimed she had "Italian cheekbones" and "sexy" legs.

The woman went on: "I said, 'What do you want?'. I just tried to get away from him. He was following me.

"I thought about saying something to someone but I was really scared and didn't know what to do."

The woman managed to escape to a nearby train station and sobbed before going home.

The trial before Sheriff Lindsay Wood continues.