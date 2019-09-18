Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Canberra Avenue, near Clydebank's Recreational Park

A 37-year-old woman has been raped by a man in a tunnel leading to a public park in Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire.

The attack happened in Canberra Avenue, near the town's Recreational Park, at about 22:45 on Tuesday.

Police said the rapist was about 5ft 2in tall with shoulder-length dark hair and had glasses.

He was wearing black jeans, a grey hooded top and black/pink Nike trainers.

Det Insp Scott Hamilton, of Clydebank CID, said: "We're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any relevant information.

"Similarly, if anyone has seen a man fitting this description in that area please contact us."