Council put in 'impossible position' over marches

Image copyright @JohnAitken90 Image caption There were scenes of violent disorder in Govan two weeks ago

Four Loyalist marches have been given the go-ahead to take place in Glasgow on Saturday despite concerns over sectarian disorder.

The council said it had been placed in an "impossible position", especially over a large march in Govan.

It said the police had warned that cancelling the march by Pride of Govan Flute Band could lead to violence.

The council asked the organisers to voluntarily withdraw their application to march but they refused.

Planned marches

Saturday 21

Independent Loyal Orange Order - starts 10:00 - 50 participants expected

Pride of Govan Flute Band - starts 10:00 - 800 participants

Drumchapel Orange and Purple District 57 - starts 11:00 - 120 participants

Springburn Campsie Apprentice Boys of Derry - starts 12:00 - 60 participants

West of Scotland Band Alliance - withdrawn

Counter-demonstrations

Image caption Hundreds protested at the decision by Glasgow City Council to ban last weekend's marches

Last weekend a protest was held in Glasgow's George Square after five marches were banned by the council following an emergency meeting.

The marches were banned after violence the previous week in which a police officer was injured as two Irish Republican marches were met by Loyalist counter-demonstrations.

The counter-demonstrations at both marches were quickly contained by police, who had deployed about 400 officers in riot gear and mounted police.

The weekend before that, a full-scale riot developed in Govan when Loyalists tried to disrupt another Irish Republican parade.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later condemned the ugly scenes as "utterly unacceptable".

How many processions take place in Glasgow each year? Type of march Year 2015 Year 2016 Year 2017 Year 2018 Year 2019 (until end of Sept) Orange Order 176 183 177 143 142 Apprentice Boys of Derry 32 29 33 26 20 Royal Black 30 35 26 20 20 Republican 18 19 15 16 16 Trade Union 2 2 3 6 1 Other 94 93 92 87 56 Band 14 13 13 12 10 Funeral 15 7 11 3 5 Total 381 381 370 313 270

Data from Glasgow City Council shows that the number of marches linked to Loyalist and Republican organisations has been falling in recent years.

It shows that three Loyalist organisations - the Orange Order, Apprentice Boys of Derry and the Royal Black - accounted for more than 60% of all marches in the city over the past five years.

Further disorder

Image copyright PA Media Image caption About 1,000 people were involved in marches and counter protests

Despite the concerns over further disorder, all four of this Saturday's marches are to go ahead.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: "I need to appeal to people who plan on taking part in processions or counter protests to do so peacefully."

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "The council has been placed in an impossible position in relation to the parade in Govan.

"Police Scotland has said that, should the procession not go ahead, many of the 800 people due to take part will react angrily - which could lead to violence and a significant impact on the local community.

"We deeply regret that the wider community in Govan will be subject to this disruption. However, police have made it absolutely clear that this could be made worse if these people are not allowed to march."

The spokesman called on other groups not to mount protests against the march.