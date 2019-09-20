Image copyright Scottish Leather Group Image caption Scottish Leather Group is one of the largest leather manufacturers in the UK

A major leather manufacturer will open a new factory in Renfrewshire next year, creating 100 jobs.

The Scottish Leather Group, one of the largest leather manufacturers in the UK, already has facilities in Bridge of Weir, Paisley and Glasgow.

Bosses say the new venue will be open in Paisley by autumn 2020 and will provide high-end car seat upholstery.

Director James Lang said Renfrewshire offered the "perfect environment for businesses to flourish".

It comes as Renfrewshire business leaders set out a strategy to grow the local economy.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said: "Scotland is an attractive place to do business with a skilled workforce and companies like Scottish Leather Group expanding their operations is testament to this.

"I welcome the publication of Renfrewshire's economic strategy which will help develop the local economy further."

The strategy set out aims for the next 10 years which include adding 9,000 jobs to the economy and boosting the value of goods and services in the area by £400m in one year.

Business leaders also want to expand Renfrewshire's manufacturing sector by 30%, grow the working-age population by 5,000 people and reduce economic inactivity by 15%.

'Strong foundations'

Mr Lang chairs Renfrewshire's economic leadership panel, which developed the strategy.

He said: "As a locally-based business we can trace our Renfrewshire roots as far back as the 18th Century.

"We are delighted to be expanding our Renfrewshire operation further with this important new facility in Paisley, which will create new jobs and enable us to deliver on our expanding portfolio.

"We are at an exciting time with major economic investment taking place right across Renfrewshire, a region which has strong foundations upon which to build, with a high employment rate and businesses exporting £2bn of goods and services worldwide."

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson added: "Renfrewshire is a place of culture, creativity and design, a region that is globally connected and a place that is investing in its economy.

"I am confident we will deliver a thriving Renfrewshire and we are already making great progress."