Police hunt sex attacker after woman raped in lane

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the woman was attacked in West George Lane early on Friday

Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in Glasgow city centre.

The 28-year-old victim was attacked in West George Lane and the alarm was raised shortly after 01:00.

The lane, between Hope Street and Wellington Street, has been cordoned off.

Police Scotland confirmed the incident is being treated as a serious sex assault. A spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage."