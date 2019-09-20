Police hunt sex attacker after woman raped in lane
- 20 September 2019
Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in Glasgow city centre.
The 28-year-old victim was attacked in West George Lane and the alarm was raised shortly after 01:00.
The lane, between Hope Street and Wellington Street, has been cordoned off.
Police Scotland confirmed the incident is being treated as a serious sex assault. A spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage."