Woman, 67, dies after being hit by car outside pub

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened outside the Bristol Bar in the east end of Glasgow

A woman has died after she was struck by a car as she crossed a road outside a pub in the east end of Glasgow.

Police said Iris McLeod, 67, was critically injured at about 00:35 near the Bristol Bar on Duke Street, Dennistoun.

Ms McLeod, of Walter Street, was hit by a red Vauxhall Corsa and pronounced dead at the scene.

PC Andrew Conroy urged anyone who witnessed the incident or captured dash cam footage to come forward.

He said: "The crash happened outside the Bristol Bar on Duke Street, near to Gateside Street, and we know that there were quite a few people about at the time."