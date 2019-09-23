Image copyright Google Image caption The driver's car hit the parapet of a bridge over the North Medwin river

A driver has died after his car hit the parapet of a bridge in South Lanarkshire, throwing him into a river.

Police said the 52-year-old's Vauxhall Meriva left the A721 near Carnwath at about 18:55 on Sunday.

The car ended up in a field but the man was ejected from the vehicle into the North Medwin river.

Two passers-by, one of them a nurse, helped him but he died at the scene. They left before police arrived and officers want to trace them.

Officers have urged the pair and any other witnesses to contact the road policing unit in Motherwell.