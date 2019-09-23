Image copyright Crown Office Image caption Police seized firearms and drugs as part of a crackdown on organised crime

A drug dealer caught with guns, ammunition and more than £3m worth of heroin and cocaine has been ordered to hand over £600,000 following a proceeds of crime action.

Daniel Lindsay, 49, is serving a seven-year prison sentence for his role in an organised crime gang.

Lindsay and his accomplice Darren Mulheron, 35, of Castlemilk, Glasgow, were arrested in 2018.

The arrests were part of a police operation called Operation Escalade.

The crackdown on what has been described as Scotland's most sophisticated crime gang has so far led to 13 convictions.

Armed police officers who swooped on Lindsay and Mulheron seized five Glock handguns, 180 rounds of ammunition and 43 kilos of heroin and cocaine.

Detectives also found more than £600,000 in cash during the investigation into a crime syndicate run by two fugitive Scots brothers from abroad.

In April 2019, judge Lord Boyd heard that the weapons, drugs and cash were hidden in concealed compartments in numerous vans used by the accused.

Lindsay and Mulheron pleaded guilty to being involved in serious organised crime.

Lindsay also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and Mulheron to being involved in the supply of cocaine.