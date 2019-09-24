Man accused of wife's murder 'not fit for trial'

Image copyright Facebook/ BBC Image caption Jeanna Maher was found dead in her house in Dewar Drive, Drumchapel

A man accused of murdering his wife is unfit to stand trial, it has emerged.

Peter Maher was charged with killing Jeanna Maher, 51, at her home in Drumchapel, Glasgow, last September.

Prosecutors claimed Mrs Maher had her wrists and ankles bound with ligatures before being repeatedly struck with a mallet or similar item.

Mr Maher, 58, appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow where judge Lord Mulholland was told it had been ruled he "was not fit for trial".

An examination of facts hearing - which would have looked at the circumstances of the case - had previously been set but was then postponed.

Treatment order

Advocate Depute Steven Borthwick said two doctors had compiled reports on Mr Maher.

He then asked for a treatment order to be made against him.

Lord Mulholland agreed to the request and Mr Maher will now remain in the State Hospital at Carstairs.

As a result, the allegations against Mr Maher have been shelved meantime, but the Crown reserves the right to prosecute in future.