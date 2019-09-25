Image copyright Google Image caption The main burst in a car park near Espieside Crescent in Coatbridge

A burst water main has disrupted water supplies to 16,000 homes and businesses in Glasgow and North Lanarkshire.

Scottish Water said customers in Coatbridge and Baillieston were affected after the 12in (30cm) main burst in a car park near Espieside Crescent, Coatbridge.

The company said two distribution points for customers to collect bottled water had been set up.

They are at the Showcase Cinema and Morrison's in Baillieston.

A spokesman for Scottish Water warned that the issue was affected by "complexities" which could slow down the repair.

He also said supplies to properties in the west of Coatbridge and the Baillieston, Blairhill, Bargeddie and Kirkwood areas were being affected by low pressure or discolouration.

He added: "Scottish Water has a team on-site to restore normal supplies as quickly as possible. There are complexities with the repair of the burst which could impact on the time this takes to complete.

"To help minimise inconvenience to affected customers, we will be setting up distribution points for bottled water at the Showcase Cinema at Barbridge Leisure Centre G69 7TZ and at a branch of Morrisons supermarket in Main Street, Bailieston G69 9AH."