Police have released a photograph of a dog belonging to a man who was stabbed in a Glasgow park.

The attackers tried to take the one-year-old Cane Corso after the murder bid on the 29-year-old in Dawsholm Park, Maryhill at 07:00 on Tuesday.

The dog walker was left with serious injuries and is being treated in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Detectives hope to speak to people who saw the victim and his pet - called Beau - before the stabbing.

And they issued descriptions of two men with Eastern European accents they want to trace in connection with the attack.

Det Sgt Alistair Donaldson said his officers wanted to speak to anyone who could help identify the two men.

He said: "We hope that by issuing a photo of Beau someone may recall seeing him with the victim in the Dawsholm Park area on Tuesday morning and will come forward to assist with our inquiries.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have captured the victim and the dog prior to the attack, or the incident itself, on private CCTV or dash-cam and would ask anyone in the area to check their systems between 07:30 and 08:15 on 24 September and provide any footage to us.

"I would also urge dog owners and members of the public using the park to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to police as soon as possible.

"The victim continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries and I would urge anyone who can help us identity and trace the men involved to contact police immediately."

The incident happened in Dawsholm Park, Maryhill

The first man was in his 40s, about 5ft 7in (1.7m) and of stocky or muscular build. He was clean shaven, with short, dark hair, and he was wearing a dark zip-up jacket, dark jogging bottoms and black rigger-type boots.

The second man was in his 20s and about 5ft 10in (1.8m). He was clean shaven with longer dark hair that was shorter at the sides. He was wearing a dark jacket, light blue dirty denim jeans and similar rigger-type boots.