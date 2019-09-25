A rail worker whose careless driving led to the death of a woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Ross Grub, 26, ran over Rosina Gorrie as she crossed a road in Glasgow's Springburn in January last year.

Grubb, a Network Rail employee, claimed he "didn't see" Miss Gorrie, who was dressed all in black, as she stepped out in front of the Transit van.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court he admitted driving without reasonable care and attention, causing Ms Gorrie's death.

Sheriff Johanna Johston ordered Grubb, from Bishopbriggs, to carry out 195 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year.

'Devastating consequences'

She told him: "The carelessness shown by you was at a low level.

"However, this type of driving can cause catastrophic results and small errors can lead to devastating consequences."

The crash happened at a junction on Keppochill Road in Springburn, as Grubb was driving to a depot in Cowlairs.

His defence counsel Gavin Anderson described his client's journey as "unremarkable".

"Miss Gorrie was dressed all in black and walking briskly, if Mr Grubb had seen her he would have acted accordingly," he added.

"In not seeing her, his driving fell below the required standards."

Grubb has since met Miss Gorrie's family and has been given driving retraining by Network Rail.

Mr Anderson added: "The meeting was amicable and he thought it would be good for the family to hear from him directly.

"His thoughts are with the family as this was a terrible accident."