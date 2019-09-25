Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Adnan Ahmed, also known as Addy Agame, approaches women in the street

A "predatory" pick-up artist who posted footage of his victims online has been convicted of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Adnan Ahmed - who called himself Addy Agame - was found guilty of five charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Police began an investigation after his behaviour was revealed by BBC's The Social earlier this year.

Ahmed had secretly filmed himself approaching dozens of women in Glasgow and in Eastern Europe.

He had posted footage of the encounters on his YouTube channel, including audio recorded during sex.

Ahmed had described himself a dating and lifestyle coach, and insisted that what he did was "educational".

But a number of women gave evidence during the trial that they had been upset and intimidated by his approaches.

Ahmed was found guilty by a majority verdict.