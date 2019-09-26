Image copyright PA Image caption McGarry is appealing her convictions

Prosecutors would bring former MP Natalie McGarry back to court if she won her appeal against embezzlement convictions, a court has heard.

Alex Prentice QC said the Crown would retry McGarry for stealing more than £25,000 from pro-independence groups.

Mr Prentice made the admission during a procedural hearing at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh.

McGarry's lawyers want her conviction quashed. They claim previous lawyers provided "defective representation".

Former SNP parliamentarian McGarry, of Clarkston, Glasgow, was not present in court and the case called with court officials announcing her as "Natalie Meikle" - she is married to Glasgow Conservative councillor David Meikle.

On Thursday, Mr Prentice asked Lord Menzies to pass an order which would restrict what the media could report about proceedings.

When Lord Menzies asked why, Mr Prentice said he was concerned that reporting of Thursday's proceeding could "prejudice" future hearings.

He added: "If Ms McGarry is successful with this appeal, the Crown would move for a retrial."

'Lifestyle expenses'

The former politician was jailed after being convicted of taking money she was not entitled to from the SNP's Glasgow Regional Association and Women for Independence.

Some of the money included in the sum embezzled included donations meant for a food bank.

She spent the money on rent, a holiday to Spain, transfers of money to her husband and other lifestyle expenses.

McGarry, who was an MP between 2015 and 2017, pled guilty to two charges of embezzlement at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

In June, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but was bailed days later pending her appeal

On Thursday, defence advocate Claire Mitchell QC told the court that she was acting as junior counsel in the case. She said that top Scots lawyer Gordon Jackson QC would be acting as the main lawyer in the case.

She also told the court that McGarry's solicitors were continuing to work on preparing the appeal.

Mr Prentice also then withdrew his motion to impose reporting restrictions.

Lord Menzies then continued the case to another procedural hearing which will take place on 10 October.

The judge also said the actual appeal will take place shortly before Christmas.

He added: "I understand a hearing has been pencilled in for 19 December."