Image copyright Google Image caption Police raided the flat in St Andrew's Drive, Pollokshields on Thursday

Drugs with an estimated street value of £1.1m have been seized after police raided a flat in Glasgow.

The property in St Andrew's Drive, Pollokshields was targeted on Thursday afternoon..

The haul included 4.5kg of heroin and a large quantity of tablets, believed to be etizolam.

Det Insp Cheryl Kelly said: "This is a significant seizure and will cause a huge disruption to someone's criminal activity.

"We are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any information on who these drugs belong to."

The officer said any information passed to the force regarding drugs would be acted upon.

She added: "We will continue to target those involved in drug dealing and production and we do so with the help and co-operation of the public and our partners."