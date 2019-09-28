Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Christopher Nicol was found in the flat after reports of a disturbance

A man stabbed to death in Greenock in a "targeted attack" has been named by police.

Police said he was 27-year-old Christopher Nicol.

Mr Nicol was found inside a flat in the town's Maple Road following reports of a disturbance at about 21:15 on Thursday. His death is being treated as murder.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team are continuing their appeal for information about the attack.

The suspect is described as white, about 5ft 10in tall with a slim build,.

He was aged between 20 and 30 and had short dark hair, rough facial hair and his top and bottom front teeth were missing.

Police said the man was wearing a black Timberland beanie hat, black jumper and black jeans.