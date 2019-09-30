Police car smashes into side of van in Glasgow
- 30 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police car has smashed into the side of a van following what appeared to be a chase in the south of Glasgow.
Images emerged of the collision at about 10:45 on Monday while a number of police vehicles surrounded the van.
One lane on Govan Road was blocked while investigations were carried out.
The nature of the incident is unclear. Police Scotland have been approached for comment.