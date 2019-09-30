Glasgow & West Scotland

Police car smashes into side of van in Glasgow

  • 30 September 2019
CRASH
Image caption The police vehicle was damaged in the crash

A police car has smashed into the side of a van following what appeared to be a chase in the south of Glasgow.

Images emerged of the collision at about 10:45 on Monday while a number of police vehicles surrounded the van.

One lane on Govan Road was blocked while investigations were carried out.

The nature of the incident is unclear. Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Related Topics