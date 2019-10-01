Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Christopher Nicol was found in the flat after reports of a disturbance

A man who was killed in a Greenock flat was "violently" stabbed in front of his children, police have said.

Christopher Nicol, 27, was inside the property on Maple Road at about 21:05 on Thursday when a man attacked him.

Officers believe he thought there was a large sum of cash in the flat, which was not the case, and intended to rob Mr Nicol.

Police said Mr Nicol's children, age five and six, were receiving professional support.

'Absolutely sickening'

Police have launched a murder inquiry to trace the man responsible.

Officers say he knew Mr Nicol - he came to his door, which Mr Nicol's girlfriend answered, barged past her and entered the property.

He has been described as being white, aged 20-30, about 5ft 9in tall, with a slim build. He had a local accent, and an unkempt, reddish, brown beard and moustache. Officers say he also had bad teeth, with some visibly missing.

He was wearing a black beanie hat with a logo, possibly Timberland, black top and black jeans or bottoms.

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus branded the killing over an attempted robbery "absolutely sickening".

He said: "For whatever the reason, to carry out such a brutal attack in front of such young children is absolutely sickening. It shows an absolute disregard for their safety or suffering. This callous killer must be caught."

'Answers lie in the community'

Det Ch Insp Fergus said a public appeal for witnesses and information had been "disappointing".

"I believe that the answer to this murder lies in the local community and I am in no doubt that there are people out there who have vital information on this incident, who have not yet come forward," he said.

"I would urge them to look to their conscience and contact us. I would like to hear from local people in Greenock to give us details of anyone they know who was out and about in the Maple Road area on Thursday evening.

"The man responsible has quite a distinctive description, so if you have any idea of his identity, then please contact us as soon as possible.

He added: "We will trace the man responsible, but I would appreciate any information that the local community can provide. Don't wait for us to visit your home, do the right thing and come forward.

"You may hold that vital piece of information that could lead us to the man responsible for this murder."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland via their non-emergency line.