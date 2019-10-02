Two people have been taken to hospital and several others led to safety after a fire at a tenement in Glasgow.

Five fire crews were sent to Allison Street after the alarm was raised shortly before 22:30 on Tuesday.

The fire service said they put out a blaze in a ground-floor flat as residents were evacuated from the four-storey building.

Twelve people were assessed by ambulance crews at the scene and two people taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Allison Street was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.