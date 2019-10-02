Engine company plans to close Scottish plant

Image copyright Google Image caption The announcement has put 130 jobs at risk

A manufacturing company has announced it intends to close its operations in Cumbernauld.

The decision by Cummins, which will affect about 130 employees, has been blamed on market conditions.

The company specialises in the distribution of engines and generators for various industries.

Unite claimed the work will be transferred to England and has called for urgent intervention to keep the factory open.

The union believes this should include financial support through regional selective assistance grants and measures to reduce costs.

Pat McIlvogue, the union's regional industrial officer, said: "The announcement by Cummins to close its operations and to transfer the work to England is a bitter pill to swallow for the workforce.

"Around 130 skilled manufacturing jobs could be lost unless the Scottish government, North Lanarkshire Council and all interested parties urgently meet to explore every avenue to keep these jobs in Cumbernauld.

"Unite will do everything we can to ensure that this happens and we will provide every assistance to the workers during this period of uncertainty."

'Extremely difficult'

Cummins confirmed it is beginning a process of consultation with staff and unions.

The company blamed increasingly challenging global economic conditions and said the facility requires a £3m investment.

It also said the operation is not sustainable in the long-term due to declining orders.

A Cummins spokesman said: "We've been operating in Cumbernauld for over 30 years but have sadly concluded that despite significant efforts to improve competitiveness, we cannot secure a sustainable future for the facility in the long-term.

"We fully recognise today's announcement brings uncertainty, but we will provide all the support we can to minimise the impact on our employees, their families, our suppliers and the local community."

"If a decision is taken to close this facility, it will be extremely difficult, but in the face of challenging economic circumstances we must consider all options to improve the efficiency of our operations in order to offer industry leading service to our customers."