Glasgow Airport alert over 'suspicious cargo' on flight
- 4 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An aircraft at Glasgow airport has been cordoned off amid concerns about suspicious cargo.
Emergency services were called to the scene after concerns were raised about a piece of cargo on an arriving KLM flight.
A spokesman for the airport said the alarm was raised shortly after 10:00 and the aircraft had been cordoned off while investigations were carried out.
All other areas of the airport are still operational.