Image copyright @evoscott Image caption The airport's fire service was alerted shortly after 10:00

An aircraft at Glasgow airport has been cordoned off amid concerns about suspicious cargo.

Emergency services were called to the scene after concerns were raised about a piece of cargo on an arriving KLM flight.

A spokesman for the airport said the alarm was raised shortly after 10:00 and the aircraft had been cordoned off while investigations were carried out.

All other areas of the airport are still operational.