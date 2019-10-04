Kilmarnock-Rangers incidents: Images of 20 men released
Police have released pictures of 20 men they want to speak to in relation to various incidents which occurred at Kilmarnock's football ground in the summer.
The incidents on 4 August came as Rangers won the Scottish Premiership game 2-1 at Rugby Park, after a 91st-minute header.
Officers have asked anyone with information about the identities of the men pictured to get in touch.