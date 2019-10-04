Image copyright Google Image caption A convenience store was robbed in Monreith Avenue in Bearsden by two men, one of whom had a gun

A man with a handgun threatened staff in an armed robbery in East Dunbartonshire.

Two men, one with a gun, entered a convenience store in Monreith Avenue, Bearsden at about 13:00 on Friday.

They demanded cash from the shop assistant before making off with a three-figure sum.

Police said the pair had come from nearby Stirling Avenue then left that way, towards the path leading to Henderland Road.

Detectives described both men as around 5ft 10in - 6ft with a slim build.

Light masks

The first man was wearing dark grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms with blue stripes, a dark grey hoodie with the hood up and a blue baseball cap.

The second man was wearing a light grey tracksuit with the hood up.

Both had light-coloured masks covering their faces.

Det Sgt Neil Guy said: "Nobody was injured but the staff member and a female customer were left extremely shaken.

"If anyone has any information relating to this or saw anyone either before or shortly after the incident matching the descriptions, please contact us."