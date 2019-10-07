Image caption CalMac's MV Caledonia Isles is unable to operate between Ardrossan and Brodick, instead arriving at Troon

Major technical issues have caused one of Scotland's busiest ferries to divert its route indefinitely.

The MV Caledonia Isles, which serves the route between Ardrossan and Brodick on the Isle of Arran, has been diverted to Troon, 10 miles (16km) south of the intended destination.

On Sunday, passengers were told a key piece of infrastructure linking the ferry to the pier had broken down.

There is no suggestion as to when the problem could be resolved.

The issue is due to a failure of both linkspans at Ardrossan which means cars cannot be transferred from the ferry to the offloading ramp.

Image caption Passengers are being dropped off 10 miles further south than they intended

The situation has been made worse as a linkspan in Gourock - the ferry route's backup port - is also broken.

The service is currently operating between Troon and Brodick.

The issue emerged on Sunday and has caused disruption to services since.

Some passengers said they were stranded and forced to sleep in their cars.

Weather also affected services with Monday morning's timetable cancelled. The afternoon services will go ahead.

Engineers are assessing the situation.

A company called Peel Ports operates the Ardrossan site and Gourock is run by Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL).

Image caption Bad weather had also been affecting sailings since Sunday

A CalMac spokesman said: "With a failure of the linkspan at Ardrossan and the linkspan at the normal port of refuge, Gourock, also out of action, we have had to look at other arrangements to continue to provide a vehicle and passenger service to Brodick.

"We are pressing the owners of Ardrossan and Gourock to get both linkspans repaired and operational again as soon as possible.

"During this disruption we will be running an alternative service to Troon and providing bus transportation from the harbour to the train station for foot passengers."

CalMac also deployed the MV Loch Riddon to the Lochranza crossing to help clear any backlog of traffic.

The company said both technical failures were outside their control and they had tried to minimise disruption as much as possible.

The BBC is awaiting comment from Peel Ports on a timescale for fixing the issue.