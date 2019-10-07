Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Harpal Singh was jailed for 30 months for perjury after lying at a fatal accident inquiry

The owner of a slum flat where two students died has been fined £270 for demanding rent from a tenant despite a council ban.

Harpal "Harry" Singh asked Liam Fair, who lived at a property in Melrose Street in the Woodlands area, for cash.

This was the same street where students James Fraser and Daniel Heron, both 20, died in a fire in 1999.

Landlord Singh was later jailed for perjury after he said the basement property had working smoke detectors.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard how Mr Fair reported Singh, 66, to police after he confronted him in February last year.

Singh admitted acting in a manner which disrupted the "peace and comfort" of Mr Fair.

A hearing was told Singh had been given a Glasgow City Council "rent suspension order" in November 2017.

But he turned up unannounced at Mr Fair's flat months later.

Rent demand

Singh stated: "Have you decided if you are going to pay any rent?"

Mr Fair reminded the rogue landlord about the ban.

Singh replied: "You are not renting from the council. You are renting from me."

Despite his demands, Singh left empty-handed.

A concerned Mr Fair immediately contacted the council and police.

Singh - who lives in a £675,000 house in the city's Newlands - was held two days later.

He was subsequently banned from letting out properties following a council meeting in April 2018.

Singh was barred from being a landlord after running unlicensed flats - some without basic fire and safety measures.

He claimed to know nothing about the faults.

Reduced fine

But, committee chairman Bailie John Kane told him at last year's meeting: "You have a pattern of totally and utterly disregarding those rules."

Singh was also ordered at the time to stump up a £150,000 council tax bill.

His lawyer stated at the court hearing that Singh had previously been prosecuted "for having a tenancy without a license".

Moira Grant, defending, added: "He is not working and has no income other than £5,000 in savings."

Sheriff Sean Murphy QC decided to reduce the fine from £300 due to the guilty plea.

He told Singh: "Mr Fair had no right to be spoken to in such a fashion."

Following the fatal fire 20 years ago, an investigation found that the students' flat had not been fitted with a working smoke alarm and metal bars on the windows prevented their escape.

Singh was later jailed for 30 months after lying at a fatal accident inquiry for claiming a working smoke alarm was fitted in the hallway.