Teenager critically ill after station 'stabbing '
- 7 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager is critically ill after he was stabbed at a railway station in South Lanarkshire.
British Transport Police said the attack took place shortly after 17:00 at Rutherglen station.
A BTP spokesman said: "A teenage boy suffered wounds to his leg and chest, he has been taken to hospital and is reported to be in a critical condition.
"Officers remain at the scene and inquiries into the incident are ongoing."
Police Scotland officers are also at the station and ScotRail services were unable to stop there for a short period before resuming normal operations.
We’re at Rutherglen station, Glasgow, following a stabbing. A teenage boy suffered several wounds and is in hospital in a critical condition.— British Transport Police (@BTP) October 7, 2019
It happened around 5pm. Did you see anything or have information that can help? Text us on 61016 and quote reference 387-071019.
End of Twitter post by @BTP