Image caption The station was sealed off after the stabbing

A teenager is critically ill after he was stabbed at a railway station in South Lanarkshire.

British Transport Police said the attack took place shortly after 17:00 at Rutherglen station.

A BTP spokesman said: "A teenage boy suffered wounds to his leg and chest, he has been taken to hospital and is reported to be in a critical condition.

"Officers remain at the scene and inquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Police Scotland officers are also at the station and ScotRail services were unable to stop there for a short period before resuming normal operations.