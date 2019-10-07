Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Stirling Road, near the junction with Dykehead Road

A teenager has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A73 in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.

The crash happened on Stirling Road, near the junction with Dykehead Road, shortly before 13:15 on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was the driver of a black Volkswagen Polo which was in collision with two other vehicles - a Seat Leon and a Vauxhall Insignia.

A male passenger from the Polo suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Monklands Hospital.

The occupants of the other two vehicles were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sgt Simon Reilly, of Police Scotland, said: "We are supporting the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to a police officer to come forward as soon as possible."