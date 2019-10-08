Lord Provost claimed 23 pairs of shoes on expenses

Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption Labour MSP James Kelly accused described the Lord Provost Eve Bolander's claims as "grotesque"

The Lord Provost of Glasgow has been criticised after it emerged her expenses included claims for 23 pairs of shoes.

The Daily Record reports Eve Bolander submitted receipts totalling more than £8,000 over a 28-month period.

A council spokesman said the SNP councillor is allocated a "civic allowance" to represent the city at hundreds of events.

But Glasgow Labour MSP James Kelly said her position is not tenable.

Mr Kelly said: "While services for homeless people across Glasgow are being cut, the SNP Lord Provost has been touring the city in a grotesque spending spree at the taxpayers' expense.

"In just one trip to John Lewis she spent more on herself than what a worker being paid the national minimum wage earns in a whole week.

"Eva Bolander should pay back the money and resign."

'Joke'

Scottish Conservative Glasgow MSP Annie Wells said: "For any politician to think they can claim something like this on expenses is a joke.

"It's not even one or two misdemeanours - these revelations show a pattern of behaviour which will be completely unacceptable to council tax payers in Glasgow.

"She must now do the right thing and stand down - there's simply no way she can continue in this senior role after these reports. She also owes the people of Glasgow an almighty apology."

The figures, obtained under a Freedom of Information request, cover claims between May 2017 and August this year.

The paper reports Ms Bolander's expenses included £389 for Harris Tweed fabric, around £992 for 14 dresses and £435 for seven blazers.

Ms Bolander - who earns £41,546 - also got her nails done 20 times and claimed for 10 hair appointments totalling £751.

The most expensive items were a pair of £358 spectacles and £200 hat from milliner William Chambers.

Civic allowance

A council spokesman said: "The national committee that oversees councillors' pay recognises that the requirement to represent their city at hundreds of events means Lord Provosts often incur personal expenses.

"For that reason, the Scottish Government allocates a civic allowance to each council.

"For Glasgow City Council, this is subject to a yearly maximum of £5,000."

The civic allowance, which was introduced by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee, replaced the clothing allowance and reflects a councillor's public profile.

For that reason the Lord Provost is eligible to claim more than a backbench councillor.

Last year the council came under fire for accepting a Rolls Royce Ghost for use as the Lord Provost's car at a time when it was preparing to increase nursery fees by 57%.

It later emerged the anonymous donor was Boyd Tunnock, owner of the Tunnock's biscuit business.

The businessman said he just wanted to do "a good thing" for the city.