Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Abu Sammour had been working as a security guard at the housing development

Two men who killed a security guard by beating him up and reversing over him in his own work van have been jailed for a total of 24 years.

Scott Pearson, 22 and Ryan Hunter, 28, were sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow following the death of 49-year-old Mohammed Abu Sammour in October last year.

Pearson was locked up for a minimum 18 years for the murder.

Hunter was sentenced to six years after he pled guilty to culpable homicide.

Mr Sammour died at a Taylor Wimpey building site in Newarthill, Lanarkshire, after the pair and an accomplice planned to take his work van to go joyriding.

Jurors had heard how Mr Sammour was beaten unconscious then reversed over in his own vehicle.

'Considered to be murderous'

He suffered 83 injuries including fractures to his face, skull and multiple rib injuries.

It emerged Pearson - whose criminal record stretches back to when he was 12 years old - had only been freed from prison eight days earlier.

Sentencing, Lord Burns told him: "Mr Sammour must have been dragged for a considerable distance while trapped under the van.

"It is plain that you were fully aware that you had reversed over him.

"The way you did this was considered to be murderous. You then fled the scene leaving others to give help to Mr Sammour as he lay dying."

Hunter had pled guilty on the basis he did not take any "physical action" to stop Pearson or get out the van to help the victim.

Lord Burns told him: "You could have detached yourself from the crime long before. Along with your friends, you left Mr Sammour to his fate."