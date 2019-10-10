Image caption The incident took place at Rutherglen station at about 17:00 on Monday

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed at a railway station.

It follows an incident at Rutherglen station in South Lanarkshire on Monday.

The teenager suffered serious injuries to his chest and lower body and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

An 18-year-old, who was also arrested following the incident, has been released without charge.

A British Transport Police spokesman said the teenager who was injured was now in a stable condition in hospital.

The 14-year-old boy was also charged with carrying an offensive weapon.

He made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was released on bail.