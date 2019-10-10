Image copyright Twitter/@scotrpu Image caption Police tweeted a photo of a car they came across in Glasgow

Police were stunned when they spotted this dangerous load travelling along one of Glasgow's busiest roads.

Piled high with leather chairs, the car was being driven along Aitkenhead Road.

The suite was balanced at precarious angles and secured to the car with just a few straps. One was tied to the front passenger seat.

Officers from Police Scotland's road policing unit stopped the car and reported the driver for the load and other offences.

They also tweeted a photograph of their discovery with the hashtags #TheMoreYouLookTheWorseItGets and #WeNeedTheManWithAVan.

'Contemporary art'

Police said the driver was given some advice on the transport of couches in the future.

The tweet attracted a raft of replies - most of disbelief.

James Alexander wrote: "If it weren't so bad it would be funny."

Another thought the image had to have been photoshopped.

And Gordon Struth said: "It's the football that raises this to the level of contemporary art."