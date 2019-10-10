Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Neil Crilley is accused of not seeking medical help for his wife Maureen in September 2017

A 77-year-old man has gone on trial for killing his wife by failing to get her medical attention.

Neil Crilley, from West Dunbartonshire, is accused of the culpable homicide of his wife Maureen, who was "immobilised" through injury and infection.

The High Court in Glasgow heard from a GP who described finding Mrs Crilley naked and in pain on the floor of her Clydebank home in September 2017.

Mary Easton told the court it was the worst case she had seen in 32 years.

'One sock'

Dr Easton recalled how she went to the couple's home as an out-of-hours GP and was given entry to the property by the accused, whom she described as "well dressed and polite."

The doctor told jurors that, upon entering, there was a clear smell of urine in the house.

She then described how she found 67-year-old Mrs Crilley lying on the living room floor surrounded by nappies.

Image copyright google Image caption Dr Mary Easton was giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow

Dr Easton said: "She was naked with one sock on her right foot.

"Her head was held up by pillows and she looked very ill.

"I couldn't make out what she was saying as her mouth was dry.

"This was one of the worst cases I have seen in my career."

Broken leg

Dr Easton said her first thought was to get Mrs Crilley to hospital.

She told jurors that it was difficult to examine the patient because of the level of her pain.

She added: "Anytime I touched her, it was obvious that she recoiled and moaned."

Mrs Crilley was asked to go to hospital for treatment but she refused.

Dr Easton said: "I thought she might die. I couldn't administer pain killers as I didn't know how bad she was."

Neil Crilley told the GP that his wife had fallen, but did not give a timescale of how long she had been lying in the living room.

Dr Easton said she believed that one of Mrs Crilly's legs was broken and called an ambulance.

Mrs Crilley died in hospital on 4 September 2017.

Neil Crilley, now of Whitecrook in West Dunbartonshire, is accused of acting "culpably and recklessly" and with "utter disregard" by leaving his wife on the floor.

He is said not to have got "appropriate, timely and adequate" medical help causing "unnecessary suffering".

He is also accused of a separate charge of being threatening and abusive towards his wife and a woman called Helen Jamieson between 1 July and 2 September 2017.

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.