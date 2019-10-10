Glasgow & West Scotland

Third man charged over security guard death in Newarthill

  • 10 October 2019
Mohammad Abu Sammour Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Mr Abu Sammour had been working as a security guard at the housing development

A third man has been arrested in connection with the death of a security guard in North Lanarkshire.

The 18-year-old is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday over the death of Mohammed Abu Sammour.

Mr Sammour, 49, died at a Taylor Wimpey building site in Newarthill on 28 October last year.

Scott Pearson, 22, has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years for his murder and Ryan Hunter, 28, was sentenced to six years for culpable homicide.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites