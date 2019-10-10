Third man charged over security guard death in Newarthill
- 10 October 2019
A third man has been arrested in connection with the death of a security guard in North Lanarkshire.
The 18-year-old is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday over the death of Mohammed Abu Sammour.
Mr Sammour, 49, died at a Taylor Wimpey building site in Newarthill on 28 October last year.
Scott Pearson, 22, has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years for his murder and Ryan Hunter, 28, was sentenced to six years for culpable homicide.