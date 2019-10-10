Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested after death of Glasgow teenager hit by van

  • 10 October 2019
Liam Hendry Image copyright POLICE SCOTLAND
Image caption Liam Hendry died after an incident in the east end of Glasgow where he was hit by a van

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a teenager in Glasgow.

Liam Hendry, 18, died following an incident in Barrowfield Street in the east end on Sunday 30 September.

Mr Hendry, who lived in Barrowfield Gardens, was in a flat with friends when he heard a brawl at about 06:45.

The group went outside where a van was driven at them, fatally injuring Mr Hendry who died at the scene.

Police have confirmed a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

