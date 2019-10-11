Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Neil Crilley claimed his wife "begged" him not to get help

A pensioner charged with killing his wife asked a medic who treated her if he would go to jail, a court has heard.

Neil Crilley, 77, was said to have made the comment in an ambulance as Maureen Crilley was being taken to hospital in September 2017.

Mr Crilley denies the culpable homicide of his 67-year-old wife by failing to seek medical help after she fell at their West Dunbartonshire home.

Jurors heard a 999 call where he said she "begged" him not to get help.

He is accused of failing to get her medical attention their home at Whitecrook, Clydebank between 1 July and 2 September 2017.

The prosecution claims he knew she was "immobilised" while suffering from injury and infection.

'In terrible need'

The trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard how Mr Crilley made a 999 call on the morning of 2 September 2017.

He told the operator: "My wife fell on the floor eight or nine weeks ago in the living room and this can't go on.

"She begged me not to phone but she is in terrible need.

"She was slurring her words this morning and it's making me really worried - it could be a mini you- know-what.

"She is terrified of needles and doesn't want to go to hospital."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mrs Crilley died after being taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow

He also said: "She is conscious just now. Her back is sore as she has been lying on the floor for eight or nine weeks."

Mr Crilley also mentioned that his wife had not eaten or had anything to drink for six days and was gasping for air.

Jurors had earlier heard how a GP who came to the house and checked Mrs Crilley described it as one of the worst cases she had seen in 32 years.

Mrs Crilley was eventually taken in one ambulance while her husband went in another.

It was there he chatted to ambulance technician Leanne Duffy.

The witness recalled: "He told me his wife fell several weeks ago, that she had a fear of hospitals and didn't want to go.

"He then said: 'Am I going to jail for this?'

"The woman was lying naked on the floor with sores and a bad leg. I'd never seen anything like this before."

'What led to her demise'

The doctor who treated Mrs Crilley at the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital also gave evidence.

Dr Fraser Denny said: "If medical treatment was found after she hurt her leg, then the chances of survival were certain.

"She was left on the floor and that's what led to her demise."

Dr Denny told jurors that Mrs Crilley arrived at the hospital with two high-grade sores on her back.

Dr Denny said an X-ray before her death showed she had a fractured left ankle.

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.