Image caption The man was found seriously injured at a property in Weir Street in Greenock

A man is in hospital after what police have described as an attempted murder in Inverclyde.

It follows an incident at a property in Weir Street in Greenock at about 06:00 on Saturday.

Police said a 37-year-old man had suffered serious injuries and had been taken to hospital, where his condition is said to be serious but stable.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Det Insp John Stewart said: "There will be an enhanced police presence in the area while we carry out further inquiries and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience whilst this ongoing.

'I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has any information that would assist my officers with this investigation to please come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be."