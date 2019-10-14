Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Neil Crilley denies a charge of culpable homicide

A pathologist has said the cause of death of a Clydebank woman was "rare in the 21st Century".

Dr Gemma Kemp was giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow, where Neil Crilley is accused of killing his wife Maureen, who was 67.

Mrs Crilley died from the effects of an infected sore on her back.

Neil Crilley, 77, is said to have failed to get "appropriate, timely and adequate" medical help. He denies a charge of culpable homicide.

The accusation relates to events at the Crilleys' home at Whitecrook, Clydebank, between 1 July and 2 September 2017.

Dr Kemp carried out a post-mortem examination on Mrs Crilley's body.

Spinal meningitis

Her report described the results of a pressure sore.

It said: "This sore led to infection on the spine which caused spinal meningitis."

Dr Kemp added that the bone was exposed and the skin, tissue, fat and muscle had worn away.

The sore was said to be the "size of a saucer".

Richard Goddard QC, prosecuting, asked the pathologist: "Is this death rare in the 21st Century in the western world?"

She replied: "Yes, as people would have sought medical advice and it would be stopped before it got to this extent."

Dr Kemp was also asked if this was an "extraordinary case" and responded: "I doubt I will see one again anything like this."

The trial continues before judge Lord Burns.