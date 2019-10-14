Image copyright Getty Images

Drug addicts arrested in Glasgow will be offered help to beat their habit in a bid to reduce drug deaths in the city.

The short-term strategy will focus on the city centre, Calton and lower Dennistoun.

The move is in response to concerns from people in the community and local businesses.

Police Scotland said the eight days of action would be used to see how current practices could be improved.

Vulnerable people will be referred to appropriate places for help.

Supt Gary l'Anson, of Greater Glasgow's partnerships and resourcing team, said: "The police are expected to provide that enforcement role and that's a crucial part of what we do but there will be other things happening behind the scenes that the public might not see.

"For example looking at how we can support that person we've just arrested and get them to an outreach team and direct them to other partner agencies who can help them in the long term."

'Not simply enforcement'

The force said it wants to break the cycle of criminal behaviour that often fuels habits.

Additional high-visibility patrols, as well as plain clothes officers and outreach teams, will work together to gather information during the scheme.

Supt l'Anson added: "This strategy is different because it's not simply enforcement.

"Enforcement alone will not solve this problem and we need to enhance our work with partners such as Glasgow's Health and Social Care Partnership, which includes the council, NHS and social work, to give people the best service specific to their needs.

"There's no easy answer to tackling drug-related deaths but I'm keen that Police Scotland plays its part in the overall plan."

Findings from the project will be fed back to the Scottish government's Drugs Death Taskforce.