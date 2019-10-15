Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Connelly was last seen heading home after a night out with a friend in Glasgow city centre

Police have renewed an appeal to the public over the death of a man found in canal in Glasgow three months ago.

John Connelly, 28, was found at Speirs Wharf in Cowcaddens on 22 July.

He was last seen alive on CCTV in the underpass at Garscube Road seven days earlier, where police believe he was involved in an incident that left him with injuries to his head and body.

They have so far established that he was with a friend in the city centre on 15 July between 20:00 and 22:00.

He walked along Buchanan Street, past the Bus Station and Buchanan Galleries, about 22:00. He was also seen on Sauchiehall Street and West Nile Street.

At about 22:10 he stopped outside a property on Renfrew Street before walking off.

Mr Connelly was also seen on Dundasvale Court, before being captured on CCTV at the Garscube Road underpass.

He was wearing a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes down the sleeves, black joggers and royal blue Nike trainers.

Walking alone

Det Insp John Morrison, of Maryhill CID, said: "John's family are still understandably devastated by his death and it is made all the harder by not knowing what happened to him.

"For the past three months they have been clinging to the hope that someone will come forward with the information they, and indeed we, need to find out why John died, how he came to be in the canal and what caused the injuries to his head and body.

"We know he was in the city with his pal but that they had separated when heading home for the night.

"One line of inquiry is that he was involved in some sort of altercation at the underpass at Garscube Road but that has still to be confirmed. So if you were in that area at that time, then please let us know."