Image caption The man's body was found inside a flat in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill

The death of a man in a flat in Glasgow is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

The body of the 45-year-old was found in the building on Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, at about 19:55 on Monday.

Forensic examiners were in attendance at the scene on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said a post-mortem would take place to establish the exact cause of the man's death and their inquiries were continuing.