Bomb disposal experts were called to the Beeches Road area of Clydebank

Police have evacuated homes in a street in West Dunbartonshire after reports that an explosive device had been found in a shed.

A 100m (109 yds) cordon was put in place around Beeches Road, Clydebank, following the discovery at 11:55 but has since been lifted.

Officers from the explosive ordnance disposal team plan to carry out a controlled explosion in a nearby field.

A police spokesman said: "We are asking people to stay away from the area."