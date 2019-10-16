Image caption Maureen and Neil Crilley

A pensioner has been cleared of the culpable homicide of his wife by failing to get her medical attention.

Neil Crilley left his wife of 39 years, Maureen, lying with a broken leg for eight weeks on the living room floor.

The jury at the High Court in Glasgow returned a majority verdict of not proven.

Mr Crilley, 77, claimed his wife begged him not to call an ambulance after she fell at their home in Whitecrook, West Dunbartonshire, in July 2017.

The 67-year-old died in hospital in 2017 from spinal meningitis after a sore on her back became infected.

Mr Crilley had denied the charge and previously told the court that evidence given by doctors during his trial made him realise his wife was in agony as she died.

He said his wife had a fear of hospitals and needles, and that he was unaware that his wife was lying in her own filth and had two sores festering on her back - one of them the size of a saucer.