BMW deliberately set on fire on Glasgow street

A BMW was deliberately set on fire in the south of Glasgow sparking a police investigation.

Officers and firefighters were called to Millwood Street, at the junction with Deanston Drive, in Shawlands at about 22:45 on Thursday.

The blaze was extinguished leaving the BMW and a nearby Suzuki damaged.

Police say they suspect the fire was started deliberately and inquiries are ongoing.