Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police want to trace a HGV spotted nearby in connection with the theft

A "significant amount" of whisky has been stolen in a "targeted and co-ordinated theft" from a Renfrewshire yard.

The alcohol, which was valued at a six-figure sum, was taken from Chivas Whisky Brothers' secure site in Paisley at about 02:00 on Thursday.

Police believe those responsible for the theft in Abercorn Street plan to sell the alcohol illegally.

They have appealed for information about a vehicle seen nearby.

A white-coloured cab with blue trailer was seen carrying a red container on Renfrew Road towards the M8 shortly after 02:00

The blue trailer was marked AD168 on the rear and the red container is about 20ft (6m) in length.

Det Insp David Wagstaff said: "This was clearly a targeted and co-ordinated theft that has been carried out with the plan to sell the alcohol on illegally.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area between 01:20 and 02:20 on Thursday and saw the vehicle, or anything suspicious, to contact us.

"If you were driving in the Paisley area, or on the M8, between these times and may have seen the vehicle or captured this on dash-cam we'd urge you to get in touch as soon as possible."