Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Barony A-frame, a preserved headgear from the Barony Colliery

Two men have died in an an apparent hit-and-run car crash in East Ayrshire.

The collision happened at about 16:00 on Saturday on the B7036 Barony Road near Auchinleck, close to the Barony A-frame.

Kevin Hall, 54, from Ochiltree, and his passenger, Douglas Murray, 37, from Auchinleck,- who were in a white Volkswagen Golf - died at the scene.

Police said the other car, a white Volkswagen Scirocco, left the scene of the crash before officers arrived.

Sgt Kevin Blackley of Ayrshire's Road Policing Unit said: "Two men have lost their lives as a result of this crash and enquiries are ongoing.

"We are urging anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed the crash, to contact us as soon as possible.

"We are especially interested in speaking to motorists who may have dashcam footage of either vehicles in the Auchinleck area or footage following the crash that could help us with our investigation."