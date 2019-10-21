Image caption Floral tributes were laid at the scene of the crash

Two men have been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run in East Ayrshire.

The crash happened at about 16:00 on Saturday on the B7036 Barony Road near Auchinleck, close to the Barony A-frame.

Kevin Hall, 54, from Ochiltree, and his passenger, Douglas Murray, 37, from Auchinleck - who were in a white Volkswagen Golf - died at the scene.

Two men, aged 37 and 45, were arrested in connection with the incident and released while investigations continue.

It is claimed the other car, a white Volkswagen Scirocco, left the scene of the crash before officers arrived.

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were attempting to establish the circumstances.