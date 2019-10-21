Image copyright Facebook Image caption Gary More died outside his home

A man has been charged with the murder of a father who was killed outside his home more than a year ago.

Gary More, 32, died after an incident in Gartness Drive, Gartness, near Airdrie, on 6 September last year.

Thomas Guthrie, 23, made no plea when he appeared before Airdrie Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

In February a 43-year-old man was charged in connection with the death and a 35-year-old was charged in connection with alleged threats.