Murder charge after man killed outside Airdrie home
- 21 October 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a father who was killed outside his home more than a year ago.
Gary More, 32, died after an incident in Gartness Drive, Gartness, near Airdrie, on 6 September last year.
Thomas Guthrie, 23, made no plea when he appeared before Airdrie Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.
In February a 43-year-old man was charged in connection with the death and a 35-year-old was charged in connection with alleged threats.